abrdn plc Sells 106,170 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,170 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CLSA started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $180.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $166.87 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

