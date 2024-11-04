First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,614 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $112.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.