Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $310.47

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company.

Equifax stock opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax has a 12-month low of $170.62 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,304 shares of company stock worth $16,889,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

