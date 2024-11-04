First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 130.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $180.47 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

