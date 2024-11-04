First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 434 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

