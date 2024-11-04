New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,694 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.