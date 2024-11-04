New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,694 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $88.22.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
