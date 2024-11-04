New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $426.03 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

