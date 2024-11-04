First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 162 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pool by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pool by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $363.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.17 and a 200 day moving average of $352.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

