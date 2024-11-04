First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.