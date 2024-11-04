First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,184 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Datadog by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.92, a PEG ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

