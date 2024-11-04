New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,357 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

