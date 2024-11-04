Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $169.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,451.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

