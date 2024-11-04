First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,459,354.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $161.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.75%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.