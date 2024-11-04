New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New York Times by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

