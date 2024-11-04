Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,545.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,567.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,569.24. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

