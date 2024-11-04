New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 40,793 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.92 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

