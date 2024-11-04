Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $283.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $306.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.93.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

