Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

NYSE:BURL opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

