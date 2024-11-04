abrdn plc Sells 14,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

abrdn plc cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,374.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,374.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Natera Trading Up 2.6 %

NTRA opened at $124.16 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

