Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,824,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,790. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

