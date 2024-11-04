BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 847,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 665.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 545,371 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,753,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

