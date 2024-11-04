United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

