New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,994 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,326 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 68.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.