Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fluor worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fluor by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fluor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.