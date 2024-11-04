New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.