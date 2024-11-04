FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $198.69 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.