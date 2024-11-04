State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 444,084 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

CTLT stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

