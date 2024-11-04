Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -338.38 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.