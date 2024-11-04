Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 359.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.