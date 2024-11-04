Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 782 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 245.66% and a net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

