International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 32,019 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4,607.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

