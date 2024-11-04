Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,874 shares of company stock worth $17,731,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $244.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

