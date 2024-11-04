Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in BCE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in BCE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

