Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 371,039 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 87.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.0 %

ALKS stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

