Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 27 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 240,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $410.37 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.77 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

