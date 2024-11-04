Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Saia by 45.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $437,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $480.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

