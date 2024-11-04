Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 754,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.93 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

