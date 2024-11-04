State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $193.70 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

