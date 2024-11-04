Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 930 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 319,065 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

