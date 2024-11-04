MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

