International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 94,363 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2,128.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 433,319 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

