Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 329,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Coty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.