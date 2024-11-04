Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Purchases 33,495 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L bought 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $540,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,721,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,804,114.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 38,292 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $608,459.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Up 0.1 %

MODV opened at $16.18 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 381,995 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 42.1% in the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

