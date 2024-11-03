SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.23 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

