Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $131.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
