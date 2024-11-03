Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $131.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

