Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 18,206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 943.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

