Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 887.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 162,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

