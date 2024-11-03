E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

