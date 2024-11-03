New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.06 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

