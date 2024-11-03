Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 632 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

